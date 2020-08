ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of United Illuminating customers in Ansonia will need to prepare for a planned power outage Friday night.

Ansonia police said that UI crews need to remove a downed tree on a transmission line at a substation in town.

Residents living on and around North Main Street up the Seymour town line and from East Main Street east to the Woodbridge town line will be affected.

The outage will begin at 10 p.m. Friday and is expected to last at least two hours.