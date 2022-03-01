HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Quinnipiac University invited students and the public to attend a program Tuesday night called “Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine: What’s At Stake?”

The teach-in is designed to help the community understand the political, ethical, economic and security consequences of Russia’s invasion.

Those not in attendance at the Echlin Center on campus could follow along via Zoom. Several professors took part including Mohammad Elahee, a professor of international business.

In addition to the economic motives, Elahee told News 8 it is not only a declaration of war against Ukraine but a declaration of war against the West.

“Russia is again saying that ‘we are back at the center stage of the world. We deserve more respect,’ and Russia is trying to gain the respect by flexing its military muscle,” Elahee said. “Ukraine is also the largest county in terms of land area in Europe. So if Russia can occupy Ukraine, it will have more leverage to deal with NATO, to deal with the European Union.”

Elahee said from Russia’s perspective, it is an economic gain as well as gaining more political clout. He said if Russia succeeds, it will have long-term implications, not just for the region but for the entire world.