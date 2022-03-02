MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A well-known Ukrainian priest is using billboards to send a message to the people of Connecticut.

The message from Father Ed Nadolny is posted on several billboards off the highway. He is asking people to pray for Jesus to change Vladimir Putin’s heart as he continues his attack on the Ukrainian people.

“People don’t go to church but they go on the highways, so I preach to more people on the highways than all the churches at one time,” Father Nadolny said. “When they see the billboard, they automatically pray.”

Father Nadolny is getting noticed and getting calls. He put his personal number on the billboard.

“What I’m trying to do is change Putin‘s heart and I can’t do it by myself,” he said.

Father Nadolny said he has purchased billboards backed by donors for years. These latest messages serve as a call to prayer.

He himself is part Ukrainian, so this message really does come from the heart.

“Have faith, have hope and have love and prayer, and turn to Mary, the mother of God. Turn to Mary and ask her and she’ll respond. Mary is the answer with Jesus.”

Father Nadolny said these billboards are causing a lot of commotion, saying he is getting several calls throughout the day with people not only asking to talk about the issues happening in Ukraine, but to pray for their families, friends and loved ones. His number is on the billboard and he wants you to use it.