Unattended candle believed to have caused Orange home fire Sunday

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — An unattended candle is believed to be the cause of a fire late Sunday night within a home, according to the Orange Volunteer Fire Association.

Members of the Orange Volunteer Fire Department were called to 517 Grassy Hill Road shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, according to Fire Chief Vaughan Dumas. Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy smoke and fire in the rear of the home, locating the blaze in the kitchen.

The association said firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and held major damage to the kitchen area. However, the entire home suffered significant heat and smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

Fire Inspector Joe Taylor, who investigated the fire, said it appeared a candle left unattended in the kitchen caused the fire.

“Leaving a candle unattended, even for a minute or two, is very dangerous,” said Taylor. “These folks were lucky. There were no injuries and firefighters were able to make a good stop.”

Dumas said the home was equipped with smoke detectors that did activate. He estimated damage to be about $150,000.

