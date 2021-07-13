Unattended candle believed to have caused Orange home fire Sunday

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — An unattended candle is believed to be the cause of a fire late Sunday night within a home, according to the Orange Volunteer Fire Association.

Members of the Orange Volunteer Fire Department were called to 517 Grassy Hill Road shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, according to Fire Chief Vaughan Dumas. Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy smoke and fire in the rear of the home, locating the blaze in the kitchen.

The association said firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and held major damage to the kitchen area. However, the entire home suffered significant heat and smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

Fire Inspector Joe Taylor, who investigated the fire, said it appeared a candle left unattended in the kitchen caused the fire.

“Leaving a candle unattended, even for a minute or two, is very dangerous,” said Taylor. “These folks were lucky. There were no injuries and firefighters were able to make a good stop.”

Dumas said the home was equipped with smoke detectors that did activate. He estimated damage to be about $150,000.

For more information about candle safety, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Meriden Police arrest suspect in 2019 Foster Street homicide

News /

Man accused of killing Yale grad student facing judge in attempt to reduce $20-million bond Tuesday

News /

Man accused of killing Yale grad student facing judge in attempt to reduce $20-million bond Tuesday

News /

Some New Haven parents hoping more action is taken against now demoted principal for using racial slur

News /

Quadruplets move forward as individuals after all four graduate from Yale

News /

'It's a beautiful day': Waterbury community rallies around family that lost home in huge condo fire

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss