Underground wire failure causes power outage at Bella Vista building in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are investigating a power outage at the Bella Vista complex in New Haven this weekend.

Director of Emergency Operations, Rick Fontana, determined the outage was due to an underground wire failure. Since then, new underground cables have been run and Emergency Services continue to work on restoration.

There were six incidents Saturday at 4:00 p.m. in both buildings that were directly related to the outage. These consisted of an elevator removal, one welfare check, and four medical calls. There is no disruption to bus service and the road is fully passable.

There were 16 people working throughout the night to solve the problem. They are on target for the power to be restored at noon.

One lane of traffic into the community is impacted due to the incident.

There were no other issues throughout the night.

