UNH cancels classes starting Tuesday due to precautionary measures for coronavirus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The University Of New Haven has decided to cancel classes ‪starting Tuesday, March 10 until after spring break. You might recall UNH had students return early from a trip to Italy, but it’s a more recent trip that brought about the decision.

The school’s president Steve Kaplan says the decision was made after learning some people on campus may have been exposed to a confirmed case of the coronavirus after attending an out-of-state conference. He says it’s out of an abundance of caution.

All in-person classes and exams through the remainder of the week have been suspended through spring break which starts this Friday as well as classes on March 23 and 24. Professors are working to now come up with alternative ways to teach their lessons.

We’re working closely with the Deans and the professors to come up with, as you say, a ‘game plan. Whether that’s independent study, readings, exams will be postponed and rescheduled, if they were scheduled. But to be able to continue that instruction and the online capabilities, as you know are pretty remarkable these days. DOUG WHITING ASSOC VP FOR MARKETING AND P.R.

Residence halls will close as of ‪5 p.m Tuesday. Nearly 5,000 undergrad students at UNH are affected. Students at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield will also take classes online instead of in-person. ‬Others schools in the state have also been affected due to coronavirus concerns.

