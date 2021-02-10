 

UNH community mourns death of student who lost battle with COVID-19

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of New Haven community is mourning a student who died this week of COVID-19.

Joshua Goodart, 22, was a cybersecurity and networks major at UNH. The university says they will hold a vigil Friday.

Wednesday, we heard from his father for the first time. Tim Goodart said of his son in a statement, “We don’t know why, but this disease just ravaged his lungs. In his fight to survive, while the spirit was willing and strong, in the end, his body would not win.”

He went on to thank friends and family for their support.

The school announced they will award Joshua his degree posthumously at spring commencement.

