UNH hosts teens for cyber security camp

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tomorrow’s leaders in cyber security are getting their start this week in West Haven.

University of New Haven is hosting its 3rd GenCyber Camp this week, giving 20 girls and 20 boys hands-on experience.

“This camp is really the starting point for all of the amazing things to come in the future,” said Dr. Abe Baggili of UNH



“I’ve heard a lot about cyber security,” said Destiny Ray, a high school senior from Norwalk who’s interested in pursuing this career. “I like helping people so I want to help people but I also love computers.”

High school students of all levels from all over Connecticut and beyond are learning the different types of jobs in this in-demand field.

“We don’t just need some of the best and brightest in our industry, we need all of the best and brightest,” said program coordinator Liberty Page. “We need people that can really help us solve these horribly difficult problems that we have related to cyber security.”

The goal is to get kids learning about the field early.

“All of that positive energy creates that positive influence,” said Baggili, “which then enable those kids to really make a difference.”