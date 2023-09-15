HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For the first time in history, the United Auto Workers union is on strike against all three of America’s unionized automakers at once.

“It’s unfortunate it has to come to this,” said Kevin Syombathy, the general manager of McDermott Auto Group and president of Chevrolet Dealers of Connecticut.

Mcdermott Auto Group said if you’re in the market for a new vehicle manufactured in the United States, you may want to jump on the opportunity sooner rather than later.

Syombathy said the strike means less new car inventory which could then increase used-car prices.

Workers walked out of the manufacturing plants of General Motors, Stellantis and Ford Friday morning.

“All three are going to feel the inventory crunch and you’re going to see that impact used-car prices as well,” Syombathy said.

Dealerships in Connecticut like McDermott and Hoffman Auto Groups said they have a two-month supply of new vehicle inventory in stock and hope the strike doesn’t continue past then.

“The fact that Ford, Stellantis and General Motors are all going to feel the heat, we hopefully can solve this pretty fast,” he said.

Hoffman Auto Group has been selling Ford vehicles for over a century.

“They are probably going to keep this thing going as long as they can until it starts having an impact on the market and then they will resolve it,” said Bradley Hoffman, co-chair of Hoffman Auto Group.

Hoffman said servicing, collision repairs, buying parts and used vehicles will not be impacted by the strike, but with production currently stopped they will likely see impacts at the end of the year.

“The pipeline will shut off so at that point we’d have much lower inventory and that’s when the damage really starts for Ford dealers,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman and McDermott Auto Groups said this comes at a difficult time as they were finally at a point of good inventory following the pandemic and chip issues, but say they’re ready to adapt.

News 8 did reach out to the local United Auto Workers Union for comment multiple times today but did not hear back.