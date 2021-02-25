United Way brings New Haven community together to show love, support to residents of Mary Wade Home amid pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The United Way brought the Greater New Haven community together Thursday to show love and support to the residents of Mary Wade Home amid the isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

People from across Greater New Haven came together Thursday through the United Way of Greater New Haven’s #CaringForYourCommunity campaign to show love and support for those senior residents at Mary Wade Home who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

Mary Wade explained, “The volunteers wrote notes of encouragement, shared inspirational quotes, and drew pictures, all in an effort to make connections with elderly neighbors. United Way staff delivered the letters in personalized envelopes and were greeted by staff and residents for a festive Valentine’s Day reception. Each of Mary Wade Home’s residents received a note to brighten their day.”

“The past 12 months have been so challenging, and we know that folks are feeling isolated and alone. But we also know that we have a wonderful community filled with people who want to uplift each other. This outpouring of support is an inspiring demonstration of what it means to Live United,” said Jennifer Heath, president and CEO of United Way of Greater New Haven.

“Our residents love receiving mail, especially Valentines, any day of the year. And especially in this past year, expressions of love and support like this mean so much to our seniors who have been isolated from their families and friends for too long,” stated David V. Hunter, president & CEO of Mary Wade.