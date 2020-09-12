United Way combating homelessness in New Haven with housing renovations, welcome home kits

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Volunteers from The United Way of Greater New Haven, Yale University, and Yale New Haven Health came together Saturday morning to help end homelessness in the Elm City.

Volunteers were stationed at Christian Community Action (CCA) to assemble and deliver ‘welcome home’ kits for newly housed families. The kits included bed sheets, a laundry basket, kitchen essentials, and cleaning supplies.

President and CEO of United Way of Greater New Haven Jennifer Heath said, “Our commitment is really to help people live their best possible lives, and one of the ways we do that is coming together as volunteers to make a difference.”

They also painted the interiors of apartments inside CCA. Those apartments used to be for transitional housing, but now CCA is using funding they have received to renovate them for its moving to work program.

CCA is also in the process of renovating its Hillside Family Shelter. They plan to finish the renovations in late fall.

Executive Dir. of Christian Community Action Reverend Bonita Grubbs said, “We are absolutely trying to redo, renew, and restore our physical sites so that we can serve families, not just today, but in the days, months, and years ahead.”

Grubbs added, “We are so grateful we are at this point, and so grateful that the United Way is helping us to get to this point, and beyond.”

The United Way is celebrating 100 years of serving the New Haven community.

