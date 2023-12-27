NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven schools may be on winter break, but the need to feed hungry kids is still there.

That’s why the United Way of Greater New Haven is stepping up, handing out hundreds of fully-loaded grocery bags in four places in the city.

“When the schools are out for the holiday break, we want to make sure that all of the families that rely on free and reduced price school meals are getting adequate food,” said Caitlin Dalton, the senior director of marketing and engagement for the United Way of Greater New Haven.

That’s why the United Way organized a grocery giveaway on Wednesday. Most of the food is bought by the nonprofit. Some is donated through Midwest Food Banks. All of it goes out to families with kids in New Haven schools.

Food programs try to step up during school vacations. Lisa Levy, a program coordinator for Loves & Fishes, said that giveaways also happen during spring break and at the end of summer, which is when summer camp and summer school is over.

Inflation has driven up food prices, meaning the food is needed now more than ever. The pandemic also brought a lot of federal aid to food programs in Connecticut, but that aid has dried up.

“The SNAP benefits, which people know as food stamps, got cut pretty significantly to pre-pandemic levels, but the food prices, obviously, continue to go up,” Levy said.

Dozens of volunteers took time out of their holiday weeks to help pack and distribute the food. They get something out of it, too.

“When I come here, I leave far more fulfilled than having done any other thing, so I like to carve out just a little bit of my time to give back,” said Jacqueline Brown, a volunteer.

More than 500 families picked up full grocery bags at four different distribution sites.