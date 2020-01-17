Closings
United Way of Greater New Haven kicks off “100 Game Changer Awards” initiative

New Haven

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The first round of the United Way of Greater New Haven’s “100 Game Changer Awards” kicked off Friday.

It’s all to mark the organization’s 100th anniversary. President and CEO Jennifer Health talked about the important work of the United Way over all of those years.

The idea behind the Game Changer Awards is to honor those in the community who know what it means to “live united.”

The first award recipient is Allison Batson of Hamden. She’s passionate about dealing with hunger, homelessness, and making sure children excel in the classroom.

