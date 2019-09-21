United Way of Greater New Haven packs, delivers 37,500 meals for Day of Caring

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The United Way of Greater New Haven aimed to break records this weekend.

The United Way teamed up 250 volunteers to pack thousands meals to help hungry families on Saturday morning. It’s all part of the annual New Haven Day of Caring.

Their goal was to pack and deliver 37,500 meals, the largest number of meals that have ever been packed and donated in a single day in the Elm City.

Volunteers also spent the morning cleaning up a local park.

