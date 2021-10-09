United Way of Greater New Haven volunteers bring community together with 8 heartwarming events

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– United Way Week is kicking off on Oct. 11, with volunteers working on projects like painting a homeless shelter, hosting a community dinner, building an outdoor classroom space throughout the New Haven area.

Starting on Monday in Guilford, United Way volunteers will help restore an outdoor space at Women and Family Lide Center. Projects with the outdoor space include repairing benches and playground equipment. This event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Women United members are volunteering on Oct. 12 at Dr. Reginald Mayo Early Childhood School. Volunteers will help create a new outdoor area for the students. This will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Oct. 13 and 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., United Way volunteers will assist the Boys and Girls Club of North Haven. Their main objective is to launch three new locations by participating in beautification projects at Green Acres Elementry School.

Friday, Oct. 15., volunteers at United Way will host a community dinner for local Hamden residents in need. The event, Dinner for a Dollar, will be from 5-8 p.m. at Grace and St. Peter’s Church.

On Oct. 15 and 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., United Way volunteers will be helping Columbus Hous and community members in New Haven who are experiencing homelessness by painting a recovering housing site. Volunteers will be at Davenport Ave from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

