GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Volunteers from the United Way of Greater New Haven cleaned up and beautified the outdoor space at Women and Family Life Center on Fair Street in Guilford Thursday.

Members of the Yale swimming and diving teams joined community members for the organization’s “Week of Caring.”

“We are cleaning up the playground, raking leaves, spreading mulch, do some weeding, really just clean up the outdoor space,” Dennis Velasquez, the United Way of Greater New Haven’s volunteer manager said.

Women and Family Life Center provide resources and education for women and all families in crisis.

“This center is all about making people feel good and safe and comfortable, and when you have a nice clean space I think that really adds to it,” Yale swimmer and volunteer Evan Schott said.

