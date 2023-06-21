WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The United Way of Greater Waterbury dedicated its annual Day of Action to helping to feed the hungry.

On Wednesday, the organization gathered food donations to help stock the shelves at local pantries.

When school lets out, the nonprofit said, the need for food services goes up.

“The shelves get really, really low as parents suddenly have to come up with an extra meal,” said Glenn McCabe, with the United Way of Greater Waterbury.

The event collected more than 15,000 lbs of food last year.