NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Public School students are on winter break this week and the United Way of Greater New Haven is making sure children don’t go hungry.

On Tuesday, the United Way will be distributing food to 1,200 families. Organizers say while some students are on break, they do not have the opportunity to receive breakfast, lunch, or dinner from school.

Neighborhoods with the highest level of food insecurity will receive a week’s worth of groceries.

“What we wanted to do here was provide families with groceries and fresh produce so they can choose how they use that. So, it can be longer than just getting one hot meal or one bagged dinner. This can be food that lasts them for the course of the week until students come back to school,” said Aly Fox, Vice President for Community Impact for the United Way of Greater New Haven.

Groceries can be picked up at the Family Academy of Multilingual Exploration, the Katherine Brennan School, the Roberto Clemente School, and Wexler Grant School from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesday.