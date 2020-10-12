Univ. of New Haven moves to all online classes for 5 days following uptick in COVID-19 cases, taking ‘recharge day’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of New Haven is moving all classes online for five days following an uptick in COVID-19 positive cases at the university during the last week.

UNH reported Monday, all classes will be moved online Tuesday, Oct. 13-Saturday, Oct. 17. At this time, the university is planning to resume in-person classes Monday, Oct. 19.

In a letter to students Monday, University President Steven Kaplan said the university has moved from a ‘Green Alert Status’, meaning low risk of virus spread, to ‘Orange Alert Status’, moderate risk, “which suggests that new cases on campus are increasing and may continue to do so for the next few days.”

The school is also taking the following steps:

Commuter students are restricted from campus for any reason during this period.

Students residing in on-campus housing are strongly encouraged to remain on campus, at least until they are tested for COVID-19.

Employees who are able to work remotely should plan to do so.

Gatherings of any size – instructional or non-instructional – are prohibited until transmission rates decrease.

Consistent with previous policy, outside guests are not allowed on campus.

If clusters of infection occur on campus, we may target specific locations (a residence hall floor, for example) for quarantine.

Additionally, the university president said he is canceling all classes Wednesday, Oct. 14 for a “recharge day”:

“I have decided to implement a “re-charge day” on Wednesday, Oct. 14, and I am canceling all classes scheduled for that day. This was a suggestion made by the Undergraduate Student Government Association that I wholeheartedly support. I hope everyone will use this day to relax and rejuvenate yourself for the remainder of the fall semester. We will also plan another “re-charge day” in early November.”