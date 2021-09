NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of New Haven (UNH) and Gateway Community College are announcing a new affiliation.

It’s meant to provide a smooth transition for Gateway graduates to join the UNH community.

The agreement also features a “respite program” in which UNH students can enroll in Gateway for a semester to refocus themselves academically or lower their tuition.