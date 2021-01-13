University of New Haven investigating report of ‘potential student involvement’ in U.S. Capitol riot

(WTNH) — A representative of the University of New Haven has confirmed to News 8 a student may have been involved in the U.S. Capitol riot that took place last week.

According to the representative, a report says the university is currently investigating the complaints made about a student involved in the U.S. Capitol riot as well as related social media posts.

President Steven H. Kaplan, Ph.D. writes:

The unlawful action of those in Washington, D.C. who committed these acts, are, in a word, shameful. They are not rooted in patriotism, passion for our country, nor civil disobedience. These individuals are trying to intimidate, instill fear, and threaten our democracy. This will not – and should never – be tolerated. Please know that social media posts related to today’s events that have been reported to myself and other members of the campus community are of serious concern and are being investigated by the Dean of Students Office and law enforcement.

No other information has been released at this time regarding the investigation or student(s) involved.

The story was first reported by the New Haven Register.

Stay tuned for more information.