University of New Haven Marching Band gathers for band camp despite sweltering heat

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It has been two years since the University of New Haven Marching Band took the field. Today it was far from normal, between COVID protocols and playing in the stifling heat.

“It’s great that we could do this especially after the past year, you know, being able to get a full week in. It’s really special,” said senior bass drum player Tommy Sica.

University of New Haven Director of Bands Jason DeGroff said the band camp has triple sessions every day for eight days. Sica said the experience involves learning their music, movements and drill, along with getting to know each other.

They were supposed to be out on the turf field Thursday, but DeGroff said it was way too hot.

“When that happens, we find shade and make sure we drink, stay hydrated, lots of breaks,” DeGroff said.

“It’s pretty tough but I mean, you know, we just feed off each other and we just keep pushing until the end,” Sica said.

“I’m hoping to get as close to a normal season as possible,” another marching band member said. “This is my last time playing so I really want to go out with a bang, you know.”