University of New Haven Marching Band gathers for band camp despite sweltering heat

New Haven

by: Mike Piskorski

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It has been two years since the University of New Haven Marching Band took the field. Today it was far from normal, between COVID protocols and playing in the stifling heat.

“It’s great that we could do this especially after the past year, you know, being able to get a full week in. It’s really special,” said senior bass drum player Tommy Sica.

University of New Haven Director of Bands Jason DeGroff said the band camp has triple sessions every day for eight days. Sica said the experience involves learning their music, movements and drill, along with getting to know each other.

They were supposed to be out on the turf field Thursday, but DeGroff said it was way too hot.

“When that happens, we find shade and make sure we drink, stay hydrated, lots of breaks,” DeGroff said.

“It’s pretty tough but I mean, you know, we just feed off each other and we just keep pushing until the end,” Sica said.

“I’m hoping to get as close to a normal season as possible,” another marching band member said. “This is my last time playing so I really want to go out with a bang, you know.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Waterbury beating the heat without its city pools

News /

WEB: 7 rescued from boat fire in Long Island Sound off the coast of Branford

DL365 /

Behind the scenes look at CT first responders hazmat emergency preparedness drill in Waterbury

News /

Westville Music Bowl encouraging teens to get vaccinated while providing fun, free event

News /

College Street Music Hall requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination, negative test

News /

Experience Corps looking for volunteers to read to children in Greater New Haven area

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss