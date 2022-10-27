WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tragedy has struck the University of New Haven’s campus after two students were killed in a Massachusetts crash on Tuesday.

Four other students were also injured during the two-car crash.

According to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Spokesperson Andrew McKeever, the accident occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Route 7 near Pike Road and involved a Toyota Sienna driving northbound and a Chevrolet Silverado driving southbound.

Three people inside the Sienna died from the collision. Four other people from the Sienna were taken to Berkshire Medical Center. The driver of the Silverado was taken to Fairview Hospital for their injuries.

On Tuesday, the University of New Haven identified two students killed in the collision, 22-year-old Sai Narasimha Patamsetti and 22-year-old Pavani Gullapally.

Patamsetti was a business analytics grad student, and Gullapally was a civil engineering grad student. Both were from India.

Four other University of New Haven grad students were also involved in the crash, and are hurt, according to officials.

“Please keep your fellow classmates in your thoughts and prayers this evening,” a letter from the university to students reads. “It is at times like this that members of our community can offer strength and comfort to each other.”

The University of New Haven said it is offering grief counseling for students. The university is also planning an on-campus memorial.

The Sheffield Police Department is investigating the collision. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 413-499-1112.