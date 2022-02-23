NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of New Haven is calling Avelo Airlines the “official airline of Charger Athletics.”

The University of New Haven and Avelo Airlines have teamed up to provide easy access to the newly-announced Southeastern U.S. destinations out of Tweed-New Haven airport. The Sunshine State destinations, which were announced last week, include Fort Myers, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Sarasota/Bradenton, and Tampa.

The new partnership will allow Charger Athletics programs to travel more frequently along the East Coast and give coaches more opportunities to expand their recruiting bases. In exchange, Avelo will receive numerous branded sponsorship opportunities at Charger Football and Basketball games, as well as other selected sporting events, throughout the year.

The University of New Haven Director of Athletics Sheahan Zenger said they’re thrilled to not only welcome the airline to Tweed-New Haven airport, but also as “a member of Charger Nation.”

“This relationship will provide many of our programs with the ability to travel for competition in preparation with their regular seasons,” Zenger said. “It will also pair two exciting and growing brands that people throughout the Northeast will associate together as leaders in their given industries.”

This isn’t the pair’s first collaboration; two Charger student athletes – baseball player Andrew Bianco ’23 and women’s soccer player Gabriela Garcia-Perez ’24 – were invited to participate in the inaugural flight to Orlando while networking with leaders from the startup airline during its November 2021 debut.

Avelo’s Head of Marketing, Travis Christ, shared their excitement of the partnership.

“We look forward to cheering on the Chargers, as we continue to grow our presence across the region and build awareness for the convenient, reliable and affordable air travel Avelo brings to the East Coast,” Christ said.

While Avelo currently offers the six Florida destinations, the airline plans to offer flights to Myrtle Beach, Charleston, Nashville, Savannah, and Hilton Head in May.