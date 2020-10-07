University of New Haven quarantines entire residence hall after small COVID-19 spike

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —The University of New Haven has quarantined all 222 students living in its Winchester Hall dormitory, after a small spike in COVID cases on campus.

In total, UNH has 349 students in quarantine on and off campus.

ORIGINAL STORY: University of New Haven residence hall quarantined after 12 new COVID-19 cases in a week

Within the last week, the University has had 24 students test positive for COVID-19. 17 live on-campus, while the rest are commuter students.

The week before, UNH had only 1 positive case.

UNH COVID Coordinator Summer McGee says the school is trying to contain the spread.

“We do think there were some groups of students that gathered against our COVID policies,” said McGee, who is also the Dean of Health Sciences.

“I’m just hoping the whole school year doesn’t get shut down,” said freshman Giovanni Mesquita.

“I think the majority of the student body is trying to stay socially distant and wear their masks,” said freshman Nick Lamm.

McGee says UNH is looking into whether the weekend gatherings constituted large parties that would break the school’s maximum capacity rules or social distance requirements. Officials are also working with local city leaders to trace any cases back to bars or restaurants in the area.

Any student found to have violated the University’s policies will be disciplined, suspended, or sent home.