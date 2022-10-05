Officers responded on Oct. 2, 2022 to Harugari Hall after a bomb threat was made on social media.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Students were evacuated Wednesday afternoon from a University of New Haven building following a bomb threat, according to a university official.

The threat was given over social media for Harugari Hall, according to a spokesperson. A search of the building was underway, as of about 5:50 p.m.

University, local, state and federal law enforcement is involved in the investigation.

Harugari Hall has classroom, faculty space and a restaurant.

No further information was immediately available.