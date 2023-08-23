WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday was a grand welcome for incoming students at the University of New Haven.

The West Haven-based university welcomed more than 1,300 first-year students and 200 transfer students.

“Excited, a little nauseous,” said Emma Graybill, a freshman. “Jittery, but that might be the coffee.”

She came from Richmond, Virginia, to study forensics.

Her father was there to help her get settled.

“A lot of emotions, some sadness,” he said. “It’s bittersweet. Emma, this is the right step for her and she’s ready. Whether her parents are ready or not, here we go. Game on.”