WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 100 University of New Haven student volunteers fanned out across the state to make a difference in their community on Friday as

part of the United Way of Greater New Haven’s “Day of Service.”



News 8 caught up with some of them at The Connecticut Diaper Bank in North Haven.



For years resident assistants and other student leaders from the University of New Haven have volunteered with United Way.

“Volunteers are such an important part of our mission. They allow us to get products repacked and moved out to the communities as quick as possible. so we wouldn’t be able to do our work without amazing volunteers like this group,” said Jenny Kohl, an outreach coordinator at The Diaper Bank of Connecticut.

Students helped package feminine hygiene products and another form of outreach from the Diaper Bank.



“Right now we are going through what has been donated to the diaper bank, and right now we are just packing bags of these products to be able to give to the people who need them,” said JJ Dionisio, a junior at the University of New Haven.

The students who volunteered said the appreciate being able to help their community.



“I think its important to be a servant before becoming a leader, because you have the idea that you know what its like on the ground floor,” said Kiana White, a graduate student.