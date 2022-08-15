NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Eighty University of New Haven students gathered Monday for the United Way of Greater New Haven’s annual Day of Caring.

“Today, they are going out to volunteer for a number of projects in the community to give back and show their passion,” said Maria Arnold, United Way of Greater New Haven’s chief development officer.

West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi was on hand for the kickoff.

“Now more than ever, it’s important to come together to give to those in need,” Rossi said.

After a pep talk about the importance of volunteerism and leadership and a student pep rally, volunteers were to their various assignments throughout the community.

Some students went to the Diaper Bank of Connecticut in North Haven to help sort diaper donations.

“We wouldn’t be able to run our operation without the help of our volunteers,” said Jenny Kohl, the Diaper Bank’s community outreach coordinator. “Being able to repackage the products as quickly as possible allows us to get them out to the families as quickly as possible, and that’s what we’re really all about: getting these products in the hands of folks that really need them.”

Other volunteers helped clean up at the recently reopened Valley Street Community Center, also known as the Shack.

“At the university, it’s easy for us to live in our bubble and not realize the community that we’re a part of in West Haven, so this a good opportunity for us to come into the community and do some proper service and pour back into the town that has given us so much,” student JJ Dionisio said.

“They have natural leadership skills, as we’ve seen today,” Arnold said. “They are passionate about the community. They are looking at servant leadership, which is one of the university’s priorities and one of its pillars.”

Learn more about the United Way of Greater New Haven here.