University of New Haven to offer esports courses

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of New Haven is taking the plunge on a new kind of academic concentration- esports.

Announced to be coming in fall 2020, the University of New Haven will offer an esports curriculum. The courses will be part of the university’s degree in business management.

The school will also build a state of the art center for esports training and competitions. That center is scheduled to open in the spring of 2020.

