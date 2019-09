HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Police say that the 3-year-old Yorkshire Terrier mix is doing better after he was found tied to an apartment building on Mix Avenue last month.

Police say the dog was skinny, dehydrated, and had a bad skin rash when he was found.

The rash has healed and the dog is reported to have a better appetite and seems happier.

Animal Control hopes the pup will be ready for adoption in a few weeks.

They’re still looking for whomever abandoned the dog.