Upgrades coming to Derby train station with help of $12-million federal grant

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Upgrades are coming to the Derby train station. The State Department of Transportation (DOT) has been awarded a $12-million federal grant for improvements.

Seven more weekday trains will be added, bus service will be increased, bicycle and pedestrian safety will be improved, connectivity to trials and downtown Derby, and electric bus and car charging stations will be added.

Derby Mayor Richard Dziekan said Friday, “This is going to be such a great impact for the City of Derby and for the region, for the train services, and everything else we have going on here.”

No word yet when the project will get started.