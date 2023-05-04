NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Marshals captured a fugitive wanted for a January murder in New Haven Thursday morning in Bridgeport.

U.S. Marshals, along with New Haven, Bridgeport and West Haven police, located and arrested Omar Nelson, 22, in a home in the 500 block of East Main Street in Bridgeport. He was hiding under insulation in the attic, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Omar Nelson (U.S. Marshals Service)

Nelson, who had ten active arrest warrants, is accused of killing 30-year-old Kentel Robinson in a shooting on Chapel Street on Jan. 4.

Nelson is wanted for armed robbery and criminal attempt to commit assault with a weapon in connection with a Jan. 7 incident at a vape shop in West Haven.

Police allege Nelson shot at West Haven detectives as they attempted to apprehend him on Jan. 10.

The Bridgeport Police Department has five warrants for Nelson, charging him with second-degree strangulation, third-degree assault, first-degree unlawful restraint, first-degree reckless endangerment, and violating probation.