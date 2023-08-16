WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a suspect connected to a deadly shooting earlier this month at a Waterbury social club.

According to a press release, 29-year-old Joshua Morales was arrested Wednesday in connection to the July 16 murder of a 40-year-old man at the Waterbury social club, The Bunker. Two other people were shot during the incident.

Mugshot of Joshua Morales (WPD)

Morales faces charges of murder, possession of a large capacity magazine, illegal altercation of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, and use of a machine gun in a violent crime. His bond is set at $3 million.

Police also arrested 34-year-old German Pena-Lopez in July in connection to the shooting. He faces charges of illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit, first-degree threatening and illegal sale of a firearm.

Police are still searching for 34-year-old Andrew Dennis from Waterbury, who is the owner of The Bunker, who is wanted for second-degree reckless endangerment and operation of an unlicensed bar.