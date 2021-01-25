US Supreme Court won’t hear rabbi’s appeal of $22M case

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a Connecticut rabbi’s appeal of a $21.7 million jury verdict in a sexual abuse civil case.
The court’s decision Monday came in the case of 80-year-old Rabbi Daniel Greer and the Yeshiva of New Haven school he founded. Greer was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2019 on state criminal charges related to the abuse.
RELATED: Court upholds $21.7M verdict against rabbi in sex abuse case
The 2017 civil verdict came in a lawsuit filed by a New Jersey man who said Greer repeatedly sexually abused him in 2002 and 2003 when he was a teenager attending the school.
Greer denied the charges.