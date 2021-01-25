US Supreme Court won’t hear rabbi’s appeal of $22M case

FILE – In this Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, file photo, Rabbi Daniel Greer, of New Haven, leaves New Haven Superior Court after he was arraigned, in New Haven, Conn. Greer is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in New Haven Superior Court, where a jury convicted him in September of four counts of risk of injury to a minor. Each count carries up to 20 years in prison. (Peter Hvizdak/New Haven Register via AP, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a Connecticut rabbi’s appeal of a $21.7 million jury verdict in a sexual abuse civil case.

The court’s decision Monday came in the case of 80-year-old Rabbi Daniel Greer and the Yeshiva of New Haven school he founded. Greer was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2019 on state criminal charges related to the abuse.

The 2017 civil verdict came in a lawsuit filed by a New Jersey man who said Greer repeatedly sexually abused him in 2002 and 2003 when he was a teenager attending the school.

Greer denied the charges.