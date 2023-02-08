WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the armed robbery of a United States Postal Service letter carrier in Waterbury.

The armed robbery occurred around 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 on the 100 block of Beverly Avenue. According to the USPIS, the carrier was approached by two suspects while delivering mail.

The USPIS described the suspects as two young Black men between 18 and 20. They were both described as wearing all-black clothing and fled the area in a black SUV with tinted windows. The car was possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The suspected robber’s car | Photo courtesy USPIS

If the suspects are seen, the USPIS urges witnesses not to take action themselves. Instead, anyone with information is asked to contact the USPIS at 1 (877) 876-2455 and say “Law Enforcement.” All information will be kept confidential.

