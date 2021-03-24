VA holding COVID-19 clinic for Veterans in Waterbury Wednesday

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Veterans across Connecticut will have the chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine at several Veteran Affairs clinics happening this week.

The clinics are run by the Veteran Affairs of Connecticut Healthcare System, along with the City of Waterbury, to give Veterans the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of age.

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes is set to visit the Waterbury clinic happening at Former St. Peter and Paul School. She beat COVID-19 herself this past year.

Here’s where the VA will be holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week:

Waterbury — Wednesday, March 24 at Former St. Peter and Paul School, 116 Beecher Ave from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, call 203-932-5711 ext. 5627, 7784 or 7754.

Orange — Thursday, March 25 at West Haven Annex, 200 EdisonRoad/Pez Blvd.

Walk-ins from 11 a.m-3 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 203-932-5711 ext. 5627, 7784 or 7754.



Danbury — Friday, March 26 at Danbury War Memorial, 1 Memorial Drive

8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (by appointment)

To schedule call 203-932-5711 ext. 5627, 7784 or 7754.

To get the vaccine from any of these clinics, Veterans of any age must be enrolled for care in the VA system. Attendees will receive either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Face masks and physical distance are required. For more information and to enroll for care from the VA, click here.