VA in West Haven honors those working to "Strike Out Cancer"

Posted: Jun 07, 2019

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 01:17 PM EDT

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The VA Hospital in West Haven is honoring those who fought for our country and are now fighting cancer.

The theme of cancer survivors day this year was "Strike Out Cancer."

Doctors there praised the progress made in recent years to treat cancer and patients were reminded of the value of teamwork when it comes to their health.

"It's the doctors, it's the nurses, it's the clinicians, but it's also the patient and their family, working together, finding those new treatments, using all fo the state-of-the-art things that we can do right here in the VA," said Dr. Gerald Culliton, VA CT Health System Director. 

The special guest speaker at the event was our own News 8 reporter Kent Pierce who is also a cancer survivor himself. He carries on News 8's involvement in the event begun by our own Dr. Mel years ago.

