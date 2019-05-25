Neighbors back in their homes after vacant building collapses in Waterbury Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: News 8' s LaSalle Blanks [ + - ] Video

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - Waterbury police responded to a building collapse on Baldwin Street early Saturday morning.

Police say the vacant multi-family residence collapsed around 12:40 a.m., which caused neighboring residents on Baldwin and Laval Streets to evacuate.

The Red Coss assisted the 33 residents displaced from the six neighboring houses. They were let back in their homes a few hours later on Saturday morning.

Crews arrived early Saturday to start demolishing the collapsed building.

There were no injuries. The cause of the collapse is unknown.

At the scene of a building collapse in #Waterbury. I just talked to a neighbor who had to be evacuated from her nearby home. The latest on @WTNH at 6. pic.twitter.com/bGBZB9fyfk — CTLaSalle Blanks (@CTLaSalleBlanks) May 25, 2019

==

