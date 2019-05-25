New Haven

Neighbors back in their homes after vacant building collapses in Waterbury

Posted: May 25, 2019

Updated: May 25, 2019 06:41 PM EDT

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - Waterbury police responded to a building collapse on Baldwin Street early Saturday morning.

Police say the vacant multi-family residence collapsed around 12:40 a.m., which caused neighboring residents on Baldwin and Laval Streets to evacuate.

The Red Coss assisted the 33 residents displaced from the six neighboring houses. They were let back in their homes a few hours later on Saturday morning.

Crews arrived early Saturday to start demolishing the collapsed building.

There were no injuries. The cause of the collapse is unknown.

 

