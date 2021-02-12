Vacant industrial buildings on Freight St. in Waterbury being demolished Friday

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Some vacant buildings in the Brass City are being knocked down Friday. The City of Waterbury is demolishing the remaining industrial buildings at 130 Freight St., which once housed a rolling mill and several brass companies.

The City received a $1.5 million Urban Act Grant through the Connecticut Dept. of Economic Community Development (DECD), which is going towards the demolition of the buildings that remain on that lot.

Manufacturing started at the property in the early 1840s, and the City said it was home to Waterbury, American, and Anaconda Brass Companies for over a century. Environmental Waste Resources and Phoenix Soils took over from 1977 to 1998. The site had been vacant since 2011.

In October 2020, the City took ownership of the property. The City said there are plans to eventually redevelop the site.

Demolition started at 7 a.m. Friday.