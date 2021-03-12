 

‘Vaccinate Fair Haven!’ door-to-door effort kicks off Saturday

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A push to get people vaccinated in one New Haven community as part of a campaign called “Vaccinate Fair Haven!”

The door-to-door effort will be going around the neighborhood to offer COVID vaccination appointments for everyone in the community. The disparity shines a brighter light on the Elm City because the population is generally younger than other cities and towns.

About 200 volunteers will be knocking on doors Saturday. More than 17,000 people live in the Fair Haven neighborhood.

“If they don’t have rides, we will offer them free rides. For people who are homebound, we will bring the vaccination to them,” Kica Matos, Community Organizer and Advocate Fair Haven Resident.

Fair Haven has been one of the hardest-hit communities in the Elm City during the pandemic.

