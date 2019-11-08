Vehicle accident with ‘significant injuries’ closes portion of Rt. 70 in Cheshire through rush hour

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Cheshire police are on the scene of a vehicle accident with ‘significant injuries’ on Waterbury Road (Rt. 70) Friday afternoon.

Rt. 70 between Winslow Road and Marion Road will be closed for the duration of rush hour. Police urge people to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Police ask tractor-trailers to avoid Exit 26 off I-84. Tractor-trailers should use I-691 as an alternate route.

Police are working to set up a detour.

Police say there are ‘significant injuries’ but it is not known how many people are injured.

Cheshire Public Schools says school buses picking up students at all schools will be delayed due to the road closure.

News 8 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.