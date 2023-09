HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A vehicle crashed into a store in the Hamden Plaza Thursday night.

News 8 crews were on the scene of the crash that occurred at the “ubreakifix” store, located in the Hampden Plaza off of Dixwell Avenue.

A worker said one person was in the car and was taken to the hospital. Crews were also seen shortly after starting to repair and damage the window of the business.

News 8 is working to confirm more details about the crash.