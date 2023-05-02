WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A station wagon smashed into a busy salon Tuesday morning in Wallingford.

Police said a 79-year-old woman was behind the wheel of a 2013 Subaru Impreza station wagon parked in a space in front of M. Salon and Spa in Circle Plaza on North Colony Road. Just before 11 a.m., police said she suddenly accelerated and crashed through the salon’s front entrance.

According to police, the vehicle came to a stop about 60 feet inside the salon. The customer and staff were inside at the time of the crash, but no one was hurt.

The storefront is now boarded up due to the damage. The salon will be closed until further notice, according to the salon’s Facebook page. They will contact people with upcoming appointments.

No tickets were issued, but police said its traffic division is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call (203) 294-2815 and reference case number 23-13325.