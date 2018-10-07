Vehicle overturns on Route 114 in Woodbridge late Sunday morning

A vehicle rolled over on Route 114 in Woodbridge on Sunday, Oct. 7th, 2018 (Photo: George Scarveles/Report-It)

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) - A vehicle overturned during a crash in Woodbridge late Sunday morning.

Officials said that the incident happened on Route 114.

There has been no word on any injuries or on what may have caused the crash, but police confirmed that there were no fatalities.

Authorities did not say if any other vehicles were involved.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.