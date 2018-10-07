New Haven

Vehicle overturns on Route 114 in Woodbridge late Sunday morning

Posted: Oct 07, 2018 05:09 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2018 05:09 PM EDT

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) - A vehicle overturned during a crash in Woodbridge late Sunday morning.

Officials said that the incident happened on Route 114.

There has been no word on any injuries or on what may have caused the crash, but police confirmed that there were no fatalities.

Authorities did not say if any other vehicles were involved.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

