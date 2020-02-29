Breaking News
Rocky Hill man struck by car passes away

Vehicle strikes fire hydrant leading to no or discolored water for some New Haven residents

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some New Haven residents may have no water or have discolored water after a vehicle struck a fire hydrant Saturday morning on Fitch Street.

The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Fitch Street between Crescent and Dyer Streets, not far from the Southern Connecticut State University campus. The street is closed in that area while water company crews make repairs to the hydrant. The Southern Connecticut State University Police Department says the campus is not affected.

The Regional Water Authority is recommending those who have discolored water to wait until it clears before drinking, showering or doing laundry.

If you would like more information about discolored water click here.

The New Haven Police Department says they have no information to release on the accident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Vehicle strikes fire hydrant leading to no or discolored water for some New Haven residents

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Vehicle strikes fire hydrant leading to no or discolored water for some New Haven residents"

New Haven mayor's first budget proposal to include significant cuts, tax increase

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven mayor's first budget proposal to include significant cuts, tax increase"

Looking for a job in the New Haven Area? Today's job fair may help!

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Looking for a job in the New Haven Area? Today's job fair may help!"

North Branford church to replace steeple missing for 114 years

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "North Branford church to replace steeple missing for 114 years"

News 8 Exclusive: University of New Haven students return home from Italy amid coronavirus concerns

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "News 8 Exclusive: University of New Haven students return home from Italy amid coronavirus concerns"

News 8 Exclusive: Interviews with UNH students returning from Italy amid coronavirus concerns

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "News 8 Exclusive: Interviews with UNH students returning from Italy amid coronavirus concerns"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss