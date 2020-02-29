Vehicle strikes fire hydrant leading to no or discolored water for some New Haven residents

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some New Haven residents may have no water or have discolored water after a vehicle struck a fire hydrant Saturday morning on Fitch Street.

The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Fitch Street between Crescent and Dyer Streets, not far from the Southern Connecticut State University campus. The street is closed in that area while water company crews make repairs to the hydrant. The Southern Connecticut State University Police Department says the campus is not affected.

The Regional Water Authority is recommending those who have discolored water to wait until it clears before drinking, showering or doing laundry.

If you would like more information about discolored water click here.

The New Haven Police Department says they have no information to release on the accident.