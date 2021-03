In this image from Senate TV, Vice President Kamala Harris sits in the chair on the Senate floor to cast the tie-breaking vote, her first, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at the Capitol in Washington. The Senate early Friday approved a budget resolution that paves the way for fast-track passage of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan without support from Republicans. (Senate TV via AP)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to New Haven on Friday, March 26.

There is no word on the reason for her visit but more details are expected to follow.

Harris is the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian American to be elected Vice President.