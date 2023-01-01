WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash from Saturday night in Woodbridge.

Shortly after 10 p.m. police along with fire and emergency medical personnel responded to the area of Route 69 near the intersection of Clark road.

The investigation found that a vehicle traveling southbound on Route 69 had struck a utility pole. Fire Department personnel extricated the sole operator of the vehicle, who was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Office of the Chief State’s Medical Examiner.

Officials have not yet reported the identity of the operator.

Route 69, between Clark Road and Bond Road, remains closed to traffic while utility restoration work is being performed.

Anyone with information pertaining to this crash is asked to contact the Woodbridge Police Department at (203) 387-2511.