MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Lifestar was called to a scene of a serious industrial accident Thursday night in Meriden.

Meriden Fire Department reports the incident occurred at 275 Pratt Street and their firefighters “assisted the ambulance with a critical patient.”

Lifestar reports EMS took the patient to Midstate Medical Center. From there, aircraft took them to Hartford Hospital.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest details as they become available.