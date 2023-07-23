NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a stabbing on Sunday that occurred at a soup kitchen on State Street.

Police say the incident happened at 266 State Street. Officers found a male victim with multiple stab wounds when they arrived.

The male was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment, and his injuries are confirmed as non-life threatening.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit and the Bureau of Identification responded to the scene to investigate the incident. Police say witnesses were interviewed, and surveillance footage of the incident was collected.

The New Haven Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving this incident, and ask anyone with information to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).